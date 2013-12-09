FlipBook Creator Now Supports Attractive and Functional Product Catalogs

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2013 --FlipBook Creator is a digital publishing tool from Flippagemaker.com that enables users to create Flash and HTML5 flipbooks out of standard PDF files, in minutes. The software is now the ideal choice for creating a product catalog. All of the features now standard in e-commerce are supported, so users can efficiently represent their product line.



One advantage of the software is the ability to set the layout. Not only can users define templates, backgrounds, and scenes, they can add product thumbnails and include them on the same page as the editorial. Products can be clicked on and there’s no reason why a link to a shopping cart can’t be conveniently placed on the page.



In fact, users can add as much information as they want. They can also create links anywhere, and these are great for directing the reader to more information on a product. Extensive detail on products gives buyers a reason to choose that particular brand or product. It offers great options to flipbook catalog makers to be creative and effective as a retailer.



Flipbook Creator’s integration with social media is a bonus for catalog creators. Users can set the catalog to be embedded on a social media page such as Facebook so visitors can comment, like a page, and share pages and products with their friends. User settings are also available for mobile devices. By allowing the flipbook catalog to be seen on a mobile phone or tablet, more people can see the catalog, and they can have the same experience whether viewing it on a tablet, laptop, or desktop. Content is also easy to read on mobile and users can find information no matter where they are.



Flipbook Creator, therefore, is a great tool for designing product catalogs. Its endless array of design features, social media options, links, mobile support, and more let users easily make catalogs shoppers can enjoy and interact with.



For more information, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About FlipPageMaker, Ltd.

FlipPageMaker, Ltd. is a China-based software company focused on creating easy-to-use digital publishing tools for businesses and individuals. Founded in 2008, the company makes PDF and Office to flipbook tools for customers around the world. Regular improvements and updates reflect user demands and feedback.