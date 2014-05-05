FlipBook Creator Pro - Best Flipbook Software for Windows Provided by Flippagemaker.com

GuangDong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2014 --The updated version of FlipBook Creator Pro is now quicker loading and integratable with Multimedia objects. It has also been updated to a stable version and features the option to add videos (Vimeo, YouTube, etc), sounds, buttons, flash, links, images, and more. Users can insert JavaScript and other page-enriching characteristics along with powerful page editing.



With page editing, users can convert PDF into super appealing flash flip catalogs, reports, magazines and brochures that pop with rich multimedia objects. Making unlimited quantities of page-flipping digital publications and advertising banners are available with this highly acclaimed product.



The FlipBook Creator Pro can be used on popular platforms such as Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP and comes with a 30 day money back guarantee along with lifetime upgrades, support and a Lifetime license. This component is an essential part of the pro version. It is also the only distinction between a general version and a pro version.



The preservation capacity enables bookmarks, text orientation and other aspects of the original PDF file to be retained. Users can also save converted files to USB devices and burn them to CDs and DVDs.



Satisfied customers have attested to the capabilities of FlipBook Creator Pro and publications such as PC World gave it rave reviews.



The possibilities with FlipBook Creator Pro are almost endless. Users can create gorgeous children's books with video accompaniment that will provide endless delight to children. Music and audio can also be included, making the specially catered book a personal treasure and keepsake.



Teachers, speakers and professors can utilize this software to prepare teaching materials that dazzle and engage students. The Pro can be used in any subject matter, or with multiple subjects. Education majors can also use it to prepare class projects; such as lesson plans, curriculum plans, class presentations and more. Stores can use the software to create flash catalogs that feature their array of products in the best possible light.



An online video tour or an online demo can be accessed at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/. Secure purchases and downloads of the software is also available at this site.



About FlipPageMaker Software Co., Ltd

FlipPageMaker Software Comapny was established in 2008. The company is known to provide excellent digital publishing solutions to both Windows and Mac users.