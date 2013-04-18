FlipBook Creator Pro v1.8.8 to Support Customize Dynamic Buttons on FlipBook

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2013 --The FlipBook Creator Pro for version 1.8.8 of Windows now converts pdf to flipbook to support customize dynamic buttons on FlipBook. This features simplicity and maximum functionality provided by the latest version. One of the interesting things that make this software unique and highly functional is the FlipBook’s Creator easy-to-use interface. This feature makes up an ideal and excellent choice for ideal software suitable for online publishing.



The FlipBook Creator Pro comes with abundant features essential in assisting individuals in the production of eye-catching magazines, brochures, newsletters, digital books and other types of digital publications. Individuals are given the option to use pre-designed template as it is or to adjust the template settings to be able to customize the feel and look of a flash flip page. The FlipBook Creator Pro is also capable of book markings, preserving hyperlinks, working on the table of contents and text orientation right from your exclusive PDF file. This software has also the capacity to add buttons and graphics embed videos including Flash of You Tube and insert Javascript. These amazing capabilities of the FlipBook Creator Pro provide an interactive and ultimate multimedia experience.



Making use of such software allows users of publishing PDF to a flippingbook over the internet. Individuals can now share these publish on frequently visited social networking sites through email. Individuals can also save their works instantly to USB devices and have it burn to DVD or CD. The freedom to choose is all left to them for convenience and ease. This software is responsible of providing numerous advanced benefits and advantages to users.



Individuals can also rely on the simple and detailed design features. These allow them to get started easily and conveniently with just few clicks. Though users lack sufficient knowledge on Flash and graphic designs, they can still go on with their work because FlipBook Creator Pro comes with free themes and templates that are already pre-configured for the users. Further customization options are likewise made available for ultimate editing or adding button, font, logo and various design elements.



Another amazing truth about the digital magazine software is that it aids in supporting video usage, link, SWF, image, audio and text. This is lacking in the typical PDF creator for flip book. Completing the publication, converting it to the flip book and uploading it over the internet can now be done with speed, accuracy and ease because of the help of FlipBook Creator Pro’s new features and improvised capabilities.



For more information, feel free to visit the website http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/index.html.