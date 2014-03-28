FlipBook Creator Professional for Mac Can Create Mobile-Friendly Flip Books

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2014 --Flippagemaker, a renowned name when it comes to offering digital products online has updated its mobile support aspect of ‘FlipBook Creator Professional for Mac.’ The program helps users create professional flash Flipbooks on a Mac easily. The program is also effective for converting PDF to Flash based flipbook with attractive page turn effect on Mac.



Presently mobile and smart phones are an integral part of everyone’s life. It has become a fashion today and expected to reach to a new level in 2014. More people are opting for mobile shopping, mobile advertisement and mobile payment than ever before. FlipBook Creator Professional for Mac has been specially intended for Mac OS users. This program helps users create page flips that can be opened on a number of mobile devices including iPad, iPhone, Android devices like Samsung mobile phones, Samsung tablets, HTC mobile phones, Windows mobile phones and Google Nexus series to view flip book.



FlipBook Creator Professional for Mac provides a number of interesting features to users such as easy to use flash templates and themes for all the occasions, drag and drop feature of adding PDF file and fully customized look of flipbook. This program is compatible with any browser including Firefox, IE9, Google Chrome, Safari and Opera among others. The powerful integral search engine in program enables users to find and show up the text on dissimilar pages. There are a number of in-built templates can be accessed. A few of these include Neat, Float, Classical and Spread. Each of these templates offers different layout and designs to meet all the needs of customers for their digital flip book settings and distribution online.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “We kept in mind the mobile use today, while developing this program for our customers. We have provided each and every way to help users create professional flash Flipbook online.” He further added, “FlipBook Creator Professional for Mac is complete software for Mac users.”



About Flippagemaker.com

Flippagemaker.com is a business software company that provides digital publishing tools for creating impressive books and magazines for both business owners and home work. For more interesting features of flip book software, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com.