FlipBook Creator Professional Is Compatible with New Windows 8

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --FlipPageMaker now has their FlipBook Creator Professional software available for Windows version 1.8.8. This FlipBook Creator Professional can quickly convert PDF files to high-quality royalty free Adobe Flash based flip books. This version of the software even supports video usage and inclusion within the page flip books.



FlipBook Creator Professional contains an abundance of features to assist users in producing visually stunning digital books, magazines, brochures, newsletters, and other digital publications. Use the software’s pre-designed templates “as is,” or modify the template settings to customize the way the pages flip throughout the book.



Flip Book Maker can preserve hyperlinks, bookmarks, table of contents, and text orientation from the original PDF file. For increased functionality, FlipBook Creator Professional also allows users to embed video from YouTube or Flash, add graphics and buttons, and insert JavaScript for a more interactive multimedia experience. Once finished, users can publish their pdf to flipbook on the web or share it on social networking sites, and via email. For people interested in distributing their flipping book, they can even save it to USB devices and burn it to CD/DVD.



On Windows 8, perhaps the biggest feature is the new start screen. Tiles on the start screen as connected to people, apps, folders, photos, or websites, and are up to date with the latest info. Windows 8 also features a new app store, the ability to stream millions of songs, and the capability for users to log into their account from any Windows 8 computer anywhere.



Some other features of Windows 8 include streamlined file management, increased security with Windows Defender, Windows Firewall, and Windows Update, and faster and more efficient power use. PCs that are already running on Windows 7 will have no problem converting to Windows 8 and enjoying all of these great new functions.



When purchasing FlipBook Creator Professional, the flipbook software purchase comes with a lifetime license, free lifetime upgrades, and lifetime support. There is no reason not to try out the software now and see all the great things that are possible with Windows 8. Learn more FlipBook Creator Professional at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/index.html, and contact the company via email at support@flippagemaker.com.