FlipBook Creator Professional Releases New Software Update

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2013 --The newest version of the FlipBook Creator Professional software is now available in version 1.8.8. This innovative software can quickly convert PDF files to high-quality royalty free Adobe Flash based flip books. The most recent version of the page flip software even supports video usage and inclusion within the flip books. Various other integral features were added in this version of the software as well.



FlipBook Creator Professional contains features that assist users in producing visually stunning digital books, magazines, brochures, newsletters, and other digital publications. Users can take advantage of the software’s pre-designed templates, or modify the template settings to customize the way the pages flip throughout the book for a more custom design experience.



The FlipBook Creator can preserve hyperlinks, bookmarks, table of contents, and text orientation from the original PDF file that is being used to make the flip book. For increased functionality, FlipBook Creator Professional also allows users to embed video from popular media outlets like YouTube or Flash, add graphics and buttons, and insert JavaScript for a more interactive multimedia experience. Users can even publish their finished flipbook on the web or share it via social networking sites or by email. Achieve easy distribution of these flip books by saving it to a USB and then burning the flip books to CD or DVD.



There are three pivotal features that are important to note in version 1.8.8 of FlipBook Creator Professional. Users can create beautiful virtual bookcases for all of the flipbooks that they have made. Once a bookcase is made, it can be uploaded online for social sharing purposes.



In addition, version 1.8.8 of the software has the ability to add colored bookmark tabs. Users can add colorful bookmark tabs to make their pdf to flipbook easier and more enjoyable to read.



Lastly, the newest version of FlipBook Creator Professional has added a camera displayer. This camera displayer allows people to view a specific area with a virtual camera. This feature helps show detailed information of images and the content of the flipbook conveniently.



When purchasing FlipBook Creator Professional, the software purchase comes with a lifetime license, free lifetime upgrades, and lifetime support. There is no reason not to try out the software now, as future updates to the software are available to users at no extra cost. Current users can upgrade to the newest version 1.8.8 for free right now.



About FlipPageMaker

Learn more FlipBook Creator Professional at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/index.html, and contact the company via email at support@flippagemaker.com.