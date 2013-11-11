FlipBook Creator Reveals Convenient Tool for Interactive Digital Children's Books

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2013 --FlipBook Creator, a flipping book software tool for creating professional-quality flipbooks with pre-designed templates and backgrounds, introduces a great way to make interactive digital children’s books. The software can convert any PDF file and retain bookmarks, hyperlinks, and table of contents. Flipbooks can then be distributed online or anywhere people can see them.



Suitable for creating e-books, catalogs, and magazines, FlipBook Creator is also an ideal tool for parents and educators. The flipbook format encourages kids to read. Typical e-books have a flat an unappealing look, but the flipping format is in fact more readable and attractive. The ability to add video, Flash animations, and other multimedia also catches attention more effectively. Children will more readily view the book and read the contents.



A flipbook created with the software can be read on just about any tablet. Children who love to read on an iPad, for example, will find interest in the flipbook and its interactive features. Beautiful templates, background images, and scenes add a unique look to each one, while videos, animations, and audio bring life to it as well.



Flipbooks can cover any topic. Since kids can find interest in anything in the world, parents should listen to their children before purchasing an educational e-book. A flipbook can entertain them and also expand their knowledge in any subject. FlipBook Creator removes all restrictions when it comes to combining education and entertainment.



About FlipPageMaker, Ltd.

FlipPageMaker, Ltd. is an expert in digital printing solutions. Founded in 2008, the China-based company has reached out to markets and customers around the world. Its flipbook publishing tools are used by businesses and individuals for many purposes, and have proven to be versatile and cost-effective.