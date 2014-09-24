FlipBook Creator Software Is 50% off for Educators, Announced by Flippagemaker.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --FlipPageMaker.com is pleased to announce discounted prices to students and teachers towards the purchase of FlipBook Creator software, the world’s best flip page creation software to build Flash & HTML5 FlipBooks in minutes.



Teachers, students & faculty staff are invited to take advantage of the 50% discount price on the purchase of FlipBook Creator. With FlipBook Creator, users can create digital textbooks or convert course projects to page flip format, offering an innovative solution to exchange knowledge and information.



“We’re delighted to be able to offer such helpful software to educational users at such a discounted cost” quoted Jason Chen, Manager of FlipPageMaker. “Our company has been built by the morals of helping others by providing them with software to make their day-to-day activities easier and enjoyable”. “By providing our company with related certification such as a teaching certificate, student card or employee card, the customer is entitled to a 50% discount on FlipBook Creator”.



Features of FlipBook Creator include:



Easy Configuration – Quick and easy configuration of the FlipBook allows the user to integrate images, sound, color and so much more to bring the FlipBook to life and wow the crowd.



Style - Over 400 pre-designed templates provide the user with the perfect FlipBook for any occasion. The FlipBook Creator pre-designed background image selection is now bigger than ever, with over 700 pre-designed images for custom FlipBook backgrounds. For those seeking an animated background, FlipBook Creator provides over 300 animated background scenes to bring a FlipBook to life.



Import Support - Importing PDF files to a FlipBook has never been easier with FlipBook Creator’s import tool. Preserve hyperlinks, bookmarks and even the table of contents from your original PDF file.



Output Support - Output support enables the user to export a project to be viewed on tablets and mobile devices, iPhone, iPad & Android friendly.



Compression - Extremely low in size and fast to load, the SWF file format delivers compression of the FlipBook to less than 400KB.



Distribution - Distribution of a FlipBook is easy as 1,2,3 via online, offline, email, FTP, CD/DVD and USB distribution. The new built-in cloud service of FlipBook Creator allows users to publish and share their FlipBook on social media with-in seconds.



Stats - Statistics are vital for every publishing. FlipBook Creator provides easy integration with Google Analytics for premium statistical reporting and search engine optimization.



Compatibility - Available on Windows & Mac, users can quickly and easily create unlimited publications with realistic 3D page-flipping effects.



Satisfaction Guaranteed - FlipBook Creator comes with a lifetime license featuring free upgrades, support and a 30-day money back guarantee.



About FlipPageMaker

Established in 2008, FlipPageMaker is a creator and innovator of digital publishing tools for business, professional and educational users. The company is committed to providing users with the best digital printing solutions to deliver the ultimate digital publishing experience. The company has built its reputation by listening to the users requirements and creating quality software with premium functionality.



Media Contact:

