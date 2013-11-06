FlipBook Creator Software Now Lets Users Create Their Own Small Digital Library

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2013 --FlipBook Creator, able to easily convert PDFs to page-flipping e-books, now lets users upload the books they create onto a dedicated cloud server. The flipbooks can then be displayed in a virtual showcase. Over time, a series of e-books can become part of a small digital library designed to show talent or serve as an online store for books, magazines, and more.



Embedded in the flipbook software is the Upload Online Service. By using the tools included here, books can be added to the server and shown in a virtual bookcase. This digital library is designed to collect all e-books from a user’s account automatically. Flipbook titles are shown graphically with their covers, sitting on virtual shelves.



Customers can set categories which visitors can select. The bookcase also features page navigation and sorting functions. Visitors can sort items by name, popularity, date, or ascending or descending order. To purchase titles, all they have to do is add them to an online shopping cart.



The digital library is useful to many people, including e-book sellers, small enterprises, parents, and teachers. All of these users have benefited from the software and its ability to create stunning Flash and HTML5 flipbooks. There are tools for adding multimedia and sharing the e-books online, so video, images, Flash animations, and visually appealing scenes, backgrounds, and templates add to the unique qualities of each flipbook.



Digital libraries can be accessed by children, students, and staff members of organizations. Accessibility is not a problem as users can set books to be shared, hidden, or deleted from the library. Users can also take advantage of the functions of the library and the software’s SEO and Google Analytics features for a fully autonomous online experience in regards to selling and keeping track of their flipbooks.



For more information on the software and digital library, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About FlipPageMaker, Ltd.

FlipPageMaker, Ltd. is a China-based company founded in 2008. Also featuring branch offices in Hong Kong, the company sells a range of innovating digital publishing tools to business, and personal users around the world. Its flipbook making software has touched customers everywhere, providing a cost-effective, high-quality solution for digital publishing.