FlipBook Creator Supports Share Digital Book on Social Media Directly

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2013 --Users of FlipBook Creator can now share their designs on any social media website, thanks to integrated tools which make doing so easy. The flash flip book creator, released on FlipPageMaker.com, enables e-book publishers to create a page flipping book by converting a PDF file and adding colors, backgrounds, sounds, and more. They can then share the e-book online, allowing business associates, customers, and friends to view the information put into the page flipping book.



The social media integration function of the software allows users to share their e-books with readers online. These can be sent via email or uploaded to a social network. Flipbooks can be easily read on sites like Facebook Twitter, and MySpace. While it is possible to upload the e-book online, it is just as easy to send a URL to others, where the book is located. Even people who do not use social media sites may still be enticed to look at the flipbook; hearing the name is often enough to encourage them since these social websites are so well known.



Within FlipBook Creator, users can create pdf to page flip books and output them to readers on social networking websites. Social media integration is possible with a few simple steps:



1. The user launches FlipBook Creator. A list of settings is located on the left-hand side of the interface.

2. Within this menu, go to “Tool Bar Settings” and view the “Buttons Bar”. The “Share Button” provides access to the “Social Share Button”.

3. On the “Social Share Button”, change the values setting to “Show”.

4. Click on the “Apply Change” option to save the setting. The page flipping e-book will now be configured for viewing on social media websites.



When users make social share available, there is a very good possibility the online e-book will receive more traffic. These few simple steps enable the book to be read on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and other social media websites. Since so many people do their searching, information gathering, and purchasing online, and much of those on social media, having an e-book available on social media exposes it to a broad readership.



In addition a Google Analytics feature is built in. It is therefore possible to track reader behavior, how many visitors read the e-book, which pages they saw, how much time they spent reading it, what links they clicked on, and more. To find out what other features FlipBook Creator has and about social media integration, go to http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About FlipPageMaker.com

FlipPageMaker.com creates digital publishing tools for anyone in a business or at home. Its flip magazine software is based on the concept of converting PDF files; creating page flipping e-books, brochures, newsletters, and more; and posting them online or sharing via disk. The company was founded in 2008 and, from its headquarters in China, has had an impact on software markets throughout the world.