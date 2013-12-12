FlipBook Creator Users Now Can Play Their Creative Minds and Publish PDF to Flash Catalog

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2013 --FlipBook Creator, a prefect tool for creating flipbooks in a matter of few minutes, is now available with the option of creating PDF to flash digital product catalogs as well. Users can design beautiful digital catalogs with dramatic flash page flipping effect and also publish the e-catalog online without any issues. Digital product catalog would make a new and creative way for communication between commercial business and customers.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “Yes, the Flipbok creator can be used to make digital product catalog in order to help more and more users to grow their businesses. Our plan is to make communication easier between clients and suppliers.” He further added, “We offer our users excellent solutions for digital printing and give them best experience of digital publishing product. All the products at FlipBook Creator have impressed the users and got immense popularity among them. The quality and functionality of these products are the major reason behind the same. We aim to continue with this success in future as well.”



According to the sources, FlipBook Creator has a number of features that are useful for publishing an online book. Users can modify themes and background for the catalog brochures generously and can add audio file with animated assistant when it comes to introducing product catalog.



The tool can convert PDF file into numerous forms including html, zip, exe, or app and also presents those in a page flip form. FlipBook Creator can create media HTML5 flipbooks and online interactive demonstrations without any trouble. HTML5 flipbooks are compatible with all browsers on multiple devices including Android, Windows Phone and iOS (iPad and iPhone).



The current products by FlipBook Creator include PDF to FlipBook Tools for building flash flipbooks from PDF files, digital guides, digital catalogs, digital magazines, digital books and internet directories. Other offerings include Office to FlipBook tool that is the leading software for creating PowerPoint presentation to flash flip book and flash photo album.



To get start with a trial version of FlipBook Creator, go ahead and download it at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About Flippagemaker.com

Flippagemaker.com is a business software company that provides digital publishing tools for creating impressive books and magazines for both business owners and personal use.