Flipbook Digital Publishing Software Is Now Available for French Publishers

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2014 --The FlipBuilder team has introduced the high-end fully featured Flipbook Digital Publishing software to French users through their latest version V4.1.13. The objective of the team is to offer their service in a global level through multi-linguistic availability.



The release of the much anticipated French version of the Flipbook online publishing platform has kindled interest of the mainstream French publishers in France and in the rest of the world. The FlipBuilder team describes this achievement as taking a step closer to reaching out to the creative and enthusiastic global population by destroying the language barrier. Apart from the English version of the software, the talented team of developers strives hard to build versions of the digital publishing software that supports multiple languages. As of today, the software has been developed to support 12 different languages.



The version V4.1.13 of the popular Flipbook software creates versatile and attractive flipbooks by converting PDF files. The process is extremely user-friendly and amazingly fast. Brochures, magazines, product catalogs and annual reports for companies can be published in a more alluring manner. This platform does not require knowledge on coding at all. The versatile yet simple User Interface allows the user to create digital flipbook in three simple steps – import, convert and customize.



With this software, the user has to simply click the mouse a couple of times to create an ultra versatile and unique e-publication that could be read on any mobile device without a hassle. iPads, iPhones, Android devices, PCs and laptops are platforms publishers could use to reach out to the potential buyers. Unlike conventional paper publications, which tend to be expensive, digital publications are effective and efficient in saving both money and time.



Among the other reasons as to why one should try the high-end Flipbook Digital Publishing platform, the realistic page flip effect, fluid conversation, ability to share on social media, being SEO friendly, ability to embed multimedia and cloud publishing stand in the forefront.



For more information about the French V4.1.13 Flipbook Digital Publishing software, visit the official website of FlipBuilder at: http://www.flipbuilder.com/



About Flipbuilder

Flipbuilder creates and distributes high quality digital publishing applications for converting documents into flip books. The software lets users design and publish e-books, magazines, brochures, reports, flyers, sales materials, catalogs, and many other documents without any need for professional experience. Flipbuilder is a part of Hong Kong based Wonder Idea Technology Limited, founded in 2008.