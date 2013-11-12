FlipBook Maker for Mac - Newly-Released Way to Create PDF to Flash Book in Minutes

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2013 --It has never been easier for Mac users to create an impressive Flip book presentation thanks to the new FlipBook Maker for Mac.



Available on http://www.flippagemaker.com, FlipBook Creator for Mac transforms any common, flat PDF document into an interesting PDF flipbook with turnable pages like a real book.



With its 3D effect, the information in the document instantly becomes much more user-friendly and readable. Readers can view the flip book in full screen mode, choose to print the entire flip book or just a specific portion, zoom in and out of pages and use a password to unlock encrypted pages.



While some software companies focus on programs for PC users only, FlipPageMaker Ltd. fills a niche need for Mac users since FlipBook Creator for Mac works with any Mac OS 10.5.6 or above. The software is compatible with the latest versions of all browsers, including Safari, IE8, Firefox and Google Chrome.



No flash programming knowledge is necessary as users simply need to follow the step-by-step instructions. The software come loaded with over 30 ready-to-use, pre-designed templates to get users started. There are 20-plus flip styles and over 30 2D themes to choose from or users can customize their own template.



The software is incredibly versatile as users can create a flip book on their portable devices, including iPhones, iPads and Android devices and then upload the content on popular online sites like YouTube, Twitter, MySpace and Facebook. Publications can also be shared instantly using flippagemaker’s cloud services.



What also makes the FlipBook Creator for Mac unique is its ability to support multiple output options. This means users can make flip books in html, zip and exe formats. They can also burn the flip book into a CD.



Most PDF documents can be converted into a flip book in less than three minutes.



With the Lifetime Upgrade package package, the FlipBook Creator for Mac includes free product updates for the life of the product.



To find out more about FlipBook Creator for Mac or to place an order, visit http://flippagemaker.com/.