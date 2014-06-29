Flipbook Maker Software for Mac Brings Great Digital Reading Experience

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2014 --For a long time, Mac users have missed out on the benefits which can be provided by flip book software. The Flip PDF Professional for Mac is an amazing tool which can be accessed and used by millions of Mac users interested in creating flip books from all around the world.



The flipbook maker software for Mac offers many unique features to the Mac OS X software which were previously not available on the system. Now, users can enjoy the large number of powerful tools provided by the software together with the wide array of templates which have been pre-designed in order to help users out. This way, anyone using the software can build interactive content which is also compatible with all major devices, including iPads, iPhones, tablets and desktop computers.



Its main features include an easy way to import files from a number of sources, while it also allows users to convert PDF to Adobe Flash based eBooks. Another unique feature provided by the Flip PDF Professional for Mac software is the fact that users who have created flip books can also choose to publish them online using a series of services while also providing a strong output in formats such as HTML, Mac App, Exe, ZIP etc. They can also create page flip book for Joomla, Wordpress and Drupal.



In order to save users a lot of time and frustration, the software also offers a number of pre-designed templates which can be applied to any flip book, while they can also be edited and defined as they have a number of setting that people can work with in order to change background colors, but also to insert different effects. The software also offers multiple control tools when using the application, but also when a user is creating a flip book.



By being one of the first software dedicated to bringing such an experience to Mac Users, The Flip PDF Professional for Mac worked its way up from the bottom in order to ensure a high quality delivery of a great program, filled with useful features that can be used by any person looking forward to creating a flip book, regardless of the type they would like.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a leading software company based in Hong Kong. It specializes in providing PDF to flipbook software solutions. It provides digital publishing software to both Windows and Mac users.



To try out the program or find out more about it, have a visit to http://www.flipbuilder.com/.