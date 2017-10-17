Flipbook PDF from FlipHTML5 Changes the Traditional Reading Experience

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --Now the content is varied, flipbook PDF is normal in digital publishing and content digest. FlipHTML5, the leading digital publishing software, brings the big chance for the users to convert static PDF into amazing flipbook PDF. This software opens a new world for the content publishing and marketing.



FlipHTML5 makes it extreme easy for the users to convert PDF to flipbook. It provides the desktop and online conversion two ways for the users. Both is for free and takes no time. FlipHTML5 provides the book-like reading interface for the flipbook and makes the content page flip as same as the printed book. In this way, it innovates the reading experience and brings the readers comfortable reading environment.



Moreover, the flipbook created by FlipHTML5 is mobile friendly. It supports mobile reading no matter where the readers are. All content works smooth on mobile devices, even the users can share the flipbook with friends via the social network and emails.



To make the flipbook stand out, FlipHTML5 provides the different templates and backgrounds for the users to improve the reading interface. They can also add bookmark for the key content, which can help the readers to fast reading. It is also a great idea to fulfill the about information to left the readers know more about the author.



FlipHTML5 also provides the free digital publishing platform for the users to upload the flipbook PDF online. It takes a few minutes only. For the flipbook management, FlipHTML5 cloud platform offers the realistic bookcase for everyone. It can help to display the flipbook orderly and elegantly. The publishers can also get the flipbook access statistics to know more about the readers' behaviors.



Want to try it now? Just go to FlipHTML5 official website to have a free download and publish the first flipbook PDF now.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the leaidng PDF to flipbook software developer that helps thousands of people to create the stunning content online. It can renew the traditional reading experience.