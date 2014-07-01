Flipbook Publisher for Mac Users, Flip PDF Professional for Mac, Released for Creating Flash Product Catalogs

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Flip Builder, a reputed digital publishing platform released a brand new e-Catalog solution in June 2014 for Mac computers, Flip PDF Professional for Mac. The flipbook publisher for Mac ranks in the top 4 Mac flash html flipbook software and enables Mac use to convert their static PDF files into incredible catalogs with page turning effects.



As a large number of people use the internet to browse through any website, check the catalog, and evaluate services, it has become imperative to promote business through e-catalog. With Flip Builder’s latest creation- Flip PDF Professional for Mac software, you can get excellent and vibrant catalogs for your business without any programming skills. A beautiful catalog with YouTube video will provide your potential customers an enjoyable shopping experience.



“Only a few e-catalog solutions are available for Mac computers. We have received tremendous response for our flipbook makers, and therefore, we realize the need of an online catalog creator. Our Flip PDF professional for Mac software is user-friendly flipbook publisher for Mac that allows users to create brilliant catalogs with terrific page turning effects,” Flip Builder Official said.



Flip PDF Professional for Mac is an easy-to-use, drag & drop Mac e-magazine maker for users to convert PDF to page turning PDF publications such as brochures, magazines, catalogs, etc. The software comes with many powerful tools and pre-designed templates to build an unmatchable product catalog with YouTube video.



Users just have to import the PDF file into the page edit interface, add video, flash, links, images, and tap on create. Flip Builder’s e-Catalog solution will create a vivid animative flipbook and provide a rich reading experience to the readers.



With this cost-effective e-catalog maker with page turning effects, users can create interactive marketing materials, insert YouTube video, image, animative text and more. Flip Builder’s latest release, Flip PDF Professional for Mac is available for download at Flipbuilder.com.



About Flip Builder

Flip Builder is a trustworthy and one-of-its-kind digital publishing platform. The company provides wonderful, innovative and easy to use e-Catalog solutions to convert static PDF files into excellent flipbook, catalogs and brochures. You will find a series of software solutions, which are ideal for publishing eBook, distribute online magazine, and create business brochure or any other type of multi-pages document by following simple steps.