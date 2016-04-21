Flipbook Software for Enterprise Brings Limitless Creativity to Digital Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --In today's hi-tech world, digital publication is an excellent way of grabbing all eyeballs, and most people are aware of this fact. The top-notch interactive digital publishing company FlipHTML5 has now introduced a lifetime access to the Enterprise Edition of its flipbook software of the same name. As a result, the users can access all the brilliant features of this edition at a flat rate of 999 USD.



Major benefits of lifetime access to Enterprise Edition



A permanent access to the enterprise edition of the flipbook software offers multiple advantages to its users. Of these, some of the prominent ones are as follows:



- Allows to set up maximum 10 user accounts



- Enables users to create multimedia-rich digital publications



- Creation of a digital magazine into a native Android app



- An unlimited storage, uploads per month, tracking to flipbook page visit and new bookcases



Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, the users of the Enterprise Edition can of course, create, customize, publish and can manage stunning digital publications as per their own preference or business requirements for a lifetime period. The software is already massively popular across the world due to its outstanding features like full customization, password protection, custom logo, page editor, easy sharing on social media, and a lot more.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a popular digital publishing platform known worldwide for its software that enables its users to publish eBooks, online catalogs, magazines and many more things effortlessly. The company is headquartered in Hong-Kong, and it allows people to use their software for free too, with limited features and the company's watermark stamp.



To enquire more, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/contact-us/