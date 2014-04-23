FlipBook Software for Mac Is 50% off for Non-Profit Buyers

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2014 --After introducing a number of offers for businesses and companies in the recent past and getting a lot of attention of users on international level, Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd. is now providing a 50 percent discount to non-profit organizations on its FlipBook Software For Mac. NGOs would be able to buy the brilliant flipbook maker for Mac at just $49.5.



According to the sources, the company has released a coupon code offering 50 percent off for the non-profit organizations. The organizations just need to display the Flippagemaker logo on their website with a back link to the website of the company and send the details to the support team of Flippagemaker for review. After confirming the link, the team of the software provider would send NGO the coupon code, which can be redeemed to avail the discount.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “We are glad to be the sponsor of NGO’s. Any NGO can use our flipbook software to publish page flipping quarterly publications, reports, and manuals. The flipbook format is demonstrably superior to PDF.” He further added, “Our aim is to provide best digital solutions to clients and aim to continue with high quality offerings in times to come as well.”



FlipBook Software for Mac helps users to build web-ready flash flipbook. Ihe software is simple to use and does not require users to have any coding or flash knowledge. They just need to drag, drop and click on buttons to create a flipbook with customized look. They can also share their files on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Myspace and many more.



Flip Books made using FlipBook Software for Mac are compatible with all the browsers including Google Chrome, Safari, Opera, Firefox and IE9. The books can also be viewed on iOS devices such as iPhone, iPad and Android devices like Samsung tablets, windows, HTC and Samsung mobile phones and Google Nexus.



For more information, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com.



About Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd.

Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd. provides digital publishing software and tools to businesses as well as individuals. The company started services in 2008.