Flipbook Software for Mac Now Provides More Flip Book Templates

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2014 --The FlipBook Creator for Mac has been updated into its latest version. The new version of this flipbook software for Mac has been made more functional and helpful for those people who are making use of Mac. It actually built with complete and manageable features that make it more interesting to use. This will surely make life of people light and easy. It will give them lots of benefits that will suit their expectations and needs.



It comes with additional flipbook templates that will surely help Mac users to do their job or task fast and easy. Through these templates, they can create engaging flip book properly. Aside from that, they can also make great flipbook and stunning flash. Everyone can do a lot of things with this FlipBook Creator for Mac. They will never experience difficulties when they start to use it. These are some of the reasons why lots of the people who are utilizing Mac are interested to have it.



The person who made the latest version of FlipBook Creator for Mac is Fermi Huang. Actually, he is a software engineer who stated that the latest version of this flipbook software have excellent and matchless performance in sending abroad the mobile flip book. It can provide great reading experiences for most mobile readers. This flipbook software has the features that will meet the needs of Mac users, and these are; it can customize the flipbook in 30 + 2D themes and 20 + flip styles, it has ready to use 30+ pre-designed 3D templates, the lifetime upgrade of it will allow the people to upgrade it without charge, and a lot more.



This is to inform everyone that they can have and use the latest version of FlipBook Creator for Mac. It will give them the assurance that it will enhance their skills in utilizing Mac and gain more clients.



About Flippagemaker Business Software Co. LTD

The Flippagemaker Business Software Co. LTD is the company and an online store that offers FlipBook Creator for Mac. It is located in Guangzhou, China. For more information about the product and company, everyone can visit this site http://www.flippagemaker.com.