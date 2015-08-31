Flipbook Software for Mac Speeds Up E-Publishing for Mac Users Worldwide

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --AnyFlip Software Co., Ltd. recently released an e-publishing solution for Mac users. Apple lovers need not look any further for a flipbook maker that saves both time and effort. Anyone can become a professional flipbook publisher through the innovative flipbook software for Mac.



The AnyFlip Software features an easy-to-use program that will turn digital beginners to professional e-publishers in no time. All it takes to convert regular PDFs into interactive, engaging flipbooks are the numerous features of the software. Flash and HTML5 do not have to be an alien language as AnyFlip helps customize according to how the user wants their flipbook through a simple user interface and instructions. Media is made even more accessible and mobile through the inclusion of options such as audio, video, link, and SWF. Add animations and effects with the 3D page flipping for an engaging media-rich experience.



Sharing these flipbook creations is even easier and faster, as each flipbook can be embedded to websites and hosted through an online cloud service. Conversion and publication features meets the needs for all kinds of users. AnyFlip supports unlimited publications and their hosting solution is secure and reliable. Online and offline publishing and downloading is available to users, and even includes mobile support. The software takes it one step further and supports a flipbook's full e-publishing cycle through design, publishing, analytics, and management.



Today's fast-paced digital lifestyle needs an even faster, more adaptable voice online. The software continues to grow, and ever since the launch this early 2015, AnyFlip CEO Jason Chen has recently announced the newly released version 1.3.5, promising more improvements and features in the near future. It is a free service that includes low-cost packages for various needs of users and businesses. AnyFlip is the definitive PDF to flipbook software for Mac.



For more information, go to http://anyflip.com/flipbook-software-for-mac



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip Software Co., Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based software company that offers their innovations to both PC and Mac users looking for e-publishing solutions, for both personal and business use. Their flipbook software and cloud service are fully supported and convenient for any kind of user.