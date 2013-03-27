FlipBook Software Now Supports Conversion of Microsoft Office Documents to Flipping Books

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2013 --Allowing users to convert Microsoft Office and OpenOffice document to Flash-based flippingbook, Office to FlipBook Professional is now available. The software enables video, audio, Flash effects, and hyperlinks to be embedded in the pages of a flipbook. It also provides numerous tools for customizing the look and feel of documents before publishing them online.



Users can easily edit pages of a flipbook, or add or delete them as needed. A Microsoft Office document can be converted in minutes, including .docx, .pptx, and .xlsx files. The software also supports Microsoft Publisher, Infopath, Viso, and Compiled HTML Help files in addition to Adobe PDF documents. Also, spreadsheets, presentations, databases, and graphics in OpenOffice can be converted easily into digital flipping books. Basic text and RTF files are supported too.



In minutes, users can take the features of Office to FlipBook Professional and create a digital publication, catalog, e-book, magazine, and more. The end result is an e-book with a realistic Flash-based flipping page effect. Pages turn as if the reader was looking at an actual physical book. Text from original Word documents is automatically extracted and indexed, while search algorithms enable those reading the e-book to look things up as if there were an embedded search engine.



The ability to read the flipbook online and off makes it easy for readers to digest information. A table of contents can be created through simple functions on the software interface. In addition, users can change toolbar colors, themes, and background colors and images. Add a password to control who can download the flipbook, print it, or share it or copyright protect it by adding watermarks, images, and logos.



Several pre-set themes are included so users can customize their creations. Tools for designing a unique theme are also featured – colors, backgrounds, images, and page sizes help display a flipbook any way the user wants. Once it is completed, users have the option of publishing an e-book to a website, copy it to a CD or DVD, email it to customers or anyone they wish, or publish it for reading on mobile devices.



In addition to publishing an e-book such that anyone can read it, office page flip software users can implement SEO into their flipbooks and use Google Analytics to track its performance. Enter an account ID in the flipbook and it is possible to analyze metrics with a statistical graph. Businesses of all kinds, plus casual users, can make full use of Office to FlipBook Professional.



For more information, visit http://flippagemaker.com/office-to-flippingbook-pro/index.html.



About FlipPageMaker.com

FlipPageMaker.com creates digital publishing tools allowing users to convert Office or PDF files to realistic digital flipbooks. Created in 2008, the company has built a product line that is unique to the flipbook creator software market. Various titles are suitable for business and home users, while high quality customer service is provided before and after sales.