Flipbook Software Provider Introduces eFlip Solution Website

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2013 --Creator of eFlip Standard and other PDF to Flipbook software tools, eFlip Software Co., Ltd., has launched a new website and businesses – eFlip Solution. The website provides a variety of user-friendly page-flip PDF software programs, including eFlip Lite, Standard, Professional, and Enterprise versions. All of these products can be conveniently used on Windows and Mac OS platforms, adding even more versatility and reaching a broader audience throughout the world.



The overall solution allows users to take common flat files and convert them into captivating page turning publications, complete with interactive multimedia and sound. The leading product in this category is eFlip Standard. Developed with cutting-edge page flip technology, it can convert PDF, MS Office, and Open Office files. Users can also create, publish, upload, manage, share, and sell page-flipping e-books from the software interface. The software is available at a price of $199.



The program, and other versions of it, are offered in free trial versions. This enables anyone interested in the eFlip technology to try it out and see how it comes in handy for promoting their business. Several features contribute to its versatility for businesses, including the ability to add sound, multimedia, messages, logos, colors, icons, and more. In addition, there are over 400 pre-designed templates, over 700 background images, plus more than 300 scenes for creating animated backgrounds.



Creating a unique and presentable flipbook for a business, therefore, is simple and users benefit even more with the 5 GB of free online storage space that comes with the purchase. This allows over 250 e-books to be stored. Access to trial versions and online demos is provided online. For more details and answers to questions, contact the eFlip Support Team by visiting the company website at http://www.pageflippdf.com/.



About eFlip Co., Ltd.

Targeting editors and publishers working for business or at home, eFlip Co., Ltd. provides inexpensive, multimedia software for converting common files into page-flipping e-books. It was established in 2008 in China. The company is currently recognized as one of the leading software providers in the country and as a National High-Tech Enterprise.