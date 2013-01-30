Flipbook Software Which Is Able to Save Time and Money

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2013 --3DPageFlip.com released a good flipbook software on 30 Jan 2013. It is the 3D PageFlip Professional, which is used for converting PDF document to page flip e-magazine. Users may be able to know its character from its name easily. There are many software providers who provide program for conversion. But they always can’t create flipping book with 3D effect. The newest 3D PageFlip Professional will help its user same time and money at the same time, because it is designed to be much more user- friendly, and many free pre-designed resource are provided.



News of the 3D PageFlip Professional v 1.5.7:



Two new templates are embedded. Flexible Template is the most flexible template that enables users to show all buttons in the toolbar. Moving Template is dynamic template that is able to make reader comfortable. Window move smoothly to match perfectly y with the flash magazine. Users can apply the free templates for their flip books directly.



Enable to insert text. In the built-in Flip Page Editor, users can insert text with different styles and effects easily. This new feature is very helpful. Users can simply edit text on the PDF pages. No any other PDF editor is required. Thus, 3D PageFlip Professional can be also used as a PDF editor before the conversion.



Add image or SWF as new page. Image can show reader specific information. It’s a good way to decorate pdf to flipbook with beautiful image. And to show the image as a new page isn’t a bad choice. Besides, SWF flash animation is very popular nowadays. It is a new fashion to show information in an animation. Readers prefer to view a SWF animation rather than reading the plain text. Now, with 3D PageFlip Professional, add multiple images and SWF animations into current flip book and show them as new pages is possible.



3D PageFlip Professional v 1.5.7 is practical flip book PDF software that developed by a good team from China. They win many users and occupy a certain market share in the last few months. They not only provide software of high quality, but also ensure timely technical support. Apart from the technical team, a responsible after-sale service department is working for 3DPageFlip.com.



About 3DPageFlip

For any question about the software, please contract at support@3dpageflip.com



For more information visit: http://www.3dpageflip.com/index.html