FlipBookMaker.com Unveils Future Software Improvements Based on Customer Advice

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2013 --FlipBookMaker.com, provider of PDF to flipbook conversion software and other digital publishing tools, has revealed the improvement advice customers have provided by using the company’s products. The company is dedicated to efficient customer service before and after sales, and takes the suggestions of users seriously when upgrading software products such as FlipBook Creator and FlipBook Creator Professional.



The company’s engineering team is currently working to add several improvements, which have been suggested by customers, to the next version of the flipbook software. Several of these have been offered by enthusiastic users. One suggestion is that when the language of the toolbar is switched, the language of the content of the flipbook will be automatically changed to the same language. This will make the flipbook more readable and convenient to readers who are fluent in one language and will be able to get the most out of it.



Another suggestion has been to improve the image color quality in the flipbook. Engineers are working on this so that flipbooks will be even more attractive and presentable, while being more satisfying to the creators looking to produce and publish a product representing their business. Additional recommendations have been made for the multimedia editing system. The company is working to update the Flip Page Editor so that settings are saved automatically on a regular basis, while multimedia features such as videos, Flash effects, and more are being added.



The flip magazine software developers are now also working to add an option to close the “drag page corner” feature, something users have requested and which is being worked on to add to the next version. Another function in the works is support for the bookcase to be viewed on a mobile device or iPad. The convenience of the bookcase has been applauded by many, and FlipPageMaker.com is intent on extending this to the world of mobile users.



Better organization and editing functions have been the focus of many of the company’s improvements in the past. It is also working to add support for the Japanese language in the audio Assistant. This will further broaden the reach of yet another convenient feature, and increase the number of potential users of FlipBook Creator and FlipBook Creator Professional.



The above mentioned suggestions are currently being worked on by the FlipPageMaker.com software engineer team. These are expected to be integrated into new features of the next version. More details on FlipBook Creator are available at http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/index.html, while a wealth of information can be found on the FlipBook Creator Professional page at http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/index.html.