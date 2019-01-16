FlipBuilder Adds New Features to Its Free Pamphlet Design Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2019 --Flip PDF Professional is one of the amazing digital publishing solutions that have helped FlipBuilder become one of the most sought-after names in the digital publishing world. As part of the brand's goals of making the creation of different types of digital publication easy and more effective in terms of cost and process, FlipBuilder has added new features to its free pamphlet design software.



Making professional digital publications has not been particularly easy. This is even truer for businesses and individuals that do not have the requisite expertise or other such resources to create such publications. One of the most popular types of project design is the pamphlet with its portability and precision making it a great marketing tool for businesses.



However, many businesses and other such users of pamphlets have not been able to effectively make use of this amazing marketing tool. This is due to their inability to afford the resources required in creating a professional pamphlet that will capture the attention of the target audience. FlipBuilder with the development of its free pamphlet design software, the Flip PDF Professional has however been able to change this rather ugly narrative.



The recent addition of new features to the software further reiterates the company's dedication to creating all-inclusive user-friendly pamphlet design software. The new features added to the software are briefly highlighted as follows:



- Switch the Google Analytics tracking code from ga.js to analytics.ja;

- Enlargement of the font size of the button in the template;

- Support of the synchronization of elements in Flash/HTML5 preview mode;

- New multilingual template interface to include Arabic, German and Traditional Chinese;

- Change of the thickness of the cover to 5px in the reading mode;

- Optimization of the definition of the edited page in the viewer of a mobile phone;

- Readers' ability to play YouTube video in a popup window;

- Ability to play Vimeo video full screen.



The software is already the top choice for millions of digital publication designers across the globe and the addition of new features will only strengthen its hold in the industry. More information about the software and other solutions from FlipBuilder can be found on their website.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional platform that allows digital publishers to easily publish and convert their PDF files into online flipbooks and do other digital publishing works without having to break the bank. FlipBuilder has been able to provide publishers across the globe with digital publishing solutions over the years and has gradually become one of the leading digital publishing solutions providers in the world today.