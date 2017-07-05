FlipBuilder Aims to Make Page Turning PDF More Functional with the Flip PDF

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --Flip PDF is the latest addition from renowned digital publishing solutions provider, FlipBuilder, as it aims to make page turning PDF more functional. The software is aimed at making digital content more captivating for the readers and better rewarding for businesses and other users of page turning PDF.



The software comes with different amazing features that stand it out from the competition. According to the senior software develop engineer of FlipBuilder, Sam Huang, FlipBuilder hopes to make the process of making the content easier for publishers.



Flip PDF is easy to use, requiring little or no computer skills from the user. The software also allows users and publishers alike to easily spread their content to reach a wide audience. With templates and attractive features, the tool ensures that digital content is attractive to readers, while ensuring easy accessibility and readability anywhere and everywhere.



The features of the Flip PDF software also ensure that content created is rich and carries a professional outlook. With the ease of creating stunning, users can make and publish their digital content in minutes. This helps to save time and money required in hiring professionals.



Publishers can also share their content on different social networks including Facebook and Twitter, allowing for a wider reach and more business. Or they can easily upload the flipbook on their official website with the help of FTP. For more details, please visit FlipBuilder official website.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a digital publishing solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The company provides innovative and professional ideas and solutions that allow digital publishers to easily convert their PDF files into online flipbook. It also allows the publishing of digital content to social networks and other such platforms.