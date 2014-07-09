FlipBuilder Announced Discounts on Its PDF to Flipbook Software for Mac

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2014 --FlipBuilder today announced a new discount policy on its PDF to flipbook software for Mac, Flip PDF Professional for Mac. Flip PDF Professional for Mac is a useful tool for publishing online page flip magazine with multimedia on Mac. Mac users can easily create unique, attractive and engaging catalogs, brochures and other marketing collaterals from PDF files. This simple-to-use tool allows users to drag and drop a variety of objects for creating unique presentations.



Effortlessly convert PDF magazines, brochures, catalogs and yearbooks into page turning publications that will bring a whole new interest to any project. Easily embed YouTube Videos, animated text, flash files, and other pre-designed objects for creating page flip e-books. Educators, non-profit organizations, and other eligible clients can get huge discounts. FlipBuilder has some exciting discounts to offer:



50% to Education Users: For all students and school employees who are looking for new ways to do yearbooks, or presentations. Proof of studentship or employment with an educational institute must be presented for this discount.



30% to 100% to Non-Profit Organizations: For all non-profit organizations that want to enhance their publications and advertisements. If a backlink or a banner ad is made for flipbuilder.com on the organization’s website, the software license will be given free.



The following are extra discounts given by exchanging services with Flip Builder:

- 20% to 100% to writing a Review

- 20% to 100% for a Backlink or Banner Ad

- 10% to 100% to share this Software on Social Websites



For those who already use their software, including Flip PDF, Flip PDF for Mac, and Flip PDF Professional, Flipbuilder also offers specials for their regular users.



Some of the ways that these discounts can be received include writing an honest review for the software and publishing it on a blog or website. You can then send the link to Flipbuilder.com via email, along with the sites analytics. If a backlink or a banner ad is placed on a homepage, another discount will be offered. Just submit the information for the site that the ad or banner is displayed on, and a discount rate will then be based on the sites rank.



If none of those options appeal to you, then you can simply follow Flip Builder on Facebook and Twitter. If a ‘recommend message’ is posted for the software on your Facebook or Twitter, there will be an opportunity for you to get a free license. The discount amount will depend upon the number of followers for your social account. Examples are: 50 - 1000 followers, 20% off; 1000 - 3000 followers, 40% off; 3000 - 5000 followers, 60% off; 5000+, 100% off.



About Flipbuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Flipbuilder specializes in providing digital publishing solutions to business and individual users. PDF to flipbook software is its flagship product which is the most popular around the world.



If you’re interested in this topic, visit the website at http://www.flipbuilder.com/discount-flip-pdf.html to learn all about the discounts offered by Flip Builder. Or get the page flip software for download immediately.