FlipBuilder Announces a PDF to HTML Flipbook Creator for Green Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2017 --The recent announcement made by FlipBuilder for the launch of the PDF to HTML flipbook creator, according to the head of marketing of FlipBuilder, is in a bid to support the need to embrace a greener planet by promoting green publishing.



The PDF to HTML flipbook creator is designed to give the same effect and satisfaction as readers will get from reading contents in hard copy, ensuring that digital content created by this unique platform is interactive and full of emotions.



The platform converts dull PDF files into captivating HTML flipbooks, showing different emotions and capturing the attention of readers, even as they are able to share the content on different social media.



FlipBuilder also can be a flipbook editing software coming with some unique features, which make it endearing to digital publishers. Including an intuitive animation editor that comes with built-in stunning HTML5 animation, HTML5 support for all devices like PC, Mac, smartphone and other mobile devices, a cloud platform that allows for storage and management of content on the internet, and the ability to publish the page flip PDF as the plugin for Joomla, WordPress, and Drupal and so on.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder Software Company operates from Hong Kong. It is a leading provider of digital publishing software for many years. The company's experienced developers conduct continuous research and development, so clients worldwide can use the company's electronic publishing software for different purposes.