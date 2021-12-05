FlipBuilder Announces a Powerful Free Photobook Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2021 --Flip PDF Plus Pro is a free photobook maker for users to make free digital magazines, brochures, and catalogs without any design skills. Users are able to add their current photos in a matter of seconds with just a few clicks into flipbooks or magazines with amazing effects when viewing them on mobile devices from anywhere in the world.



Flip PDF Plus Pro is an all-in-one PDF software tool that enables users to create, convert, edit, and share PDF files easily. With this powerful software, anyone can create beautiful and professional-looking PDFs effortlessly. What's more, this free photobook maker allows users to edit and annotate their PDF files with a full set of tools, making them more user-friendly. Moreover, sharing photobooks with others is a breeze by sending emails or uploading to social media platforms.



Everyone knows how frustrating it is when designing a professional-looking digital publication with no design skills at all. That's why FlipBuilder has made this powerful free photobook maker, as it creates professional publications with ease using a suite of print templates, pre-designed layouts, and artwork. This free photobook maker has many useful features that are perfect for anyone who wants to publish their photos on the internet but doesn't have any design skills. Whether users want an interactive project proposal or an impressive presentation of their business, this software will provide them with the best solution.



"Utilizing this free photobook maker, Flip PDF Plus Pro enables mobile readers to reach their digital publications flexibly and delivers optimized, rich media content and a better reading experience on all mobile devices. Relevant visuals will engage and entertain the audience, so why not add videos anywhere in the flipbooks? Users can also insert GIFs, images, and links to relevant sources in the content," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a leading online publishing platform that has the most advanced features to turn any PDF files into captivating page-flipping digital publications. It is devoted to bringing PDF to life and turning the process of creating flipbooks magic and interesting experience.