FlipBuilder Announces Magazine Software for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2019 --FlipBuilder, a leading name in the provision of digital publishing software, has once again proven its relevance in the industry by providing magazine software for Mac. It recently announced the launch of the software, Flip PDF, and stated that professionals using Mac OS X can now create digital magazines from PDFs using their devices.



Developed by FlipBuilder, Flip PDF is magazine software for Mac that enables Mac PC owners to create dynamic and interactive digital magazines from PDFs. Unlike other versions, it is compatible on Mac OS X while retaining all its features. Some other functions have been included as well to ensure improved user experience when using it to create digital magazines. In the words of Alan Chen, designer of FlipBuilder, "We have improved this Mac version of the software based on the feedback we got from users of our software. Every function needed to give users an unmatched user experience has been included."



One feature that comes with this magazine software for Mac is automation. With the feature present, users needn't go through the stress of clicking all the time to navigate from one flip page to another. The digital magazines are in formats where there is page-flipping animation activated. Also, users have access to a database of rich media to choose from when inserting media to make the magazines more attractive. Publishers can also import their media files if they so wish.



According to Alan, publishers may choose to publish their digital magazines directly from the magazine software for Mac. There is a built-in WordPress plugin for doing so. Moreover, there is direct integration with email applications and popular social media networks. Flip PDF has a free version, which can be efficiently used to produce magazines. However, there is the one time paid version that comes with enhanced capabilities.



About FlipBuilder

