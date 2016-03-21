FlipBuilder Announces New Joomla Interactive Magazine Extension

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --Based in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is a company known widely in the internet marketing industry for their software Flip PDF. The company has now made an announcement for a new addition to Flip PDF. The new feature is allegedly an easy to use Joomla extension for web developers and web designers.



According to a source, the new extension will allow designers and developers to create a seamless experience for their Joomla websites. This tool can be used for internet marketing, creating catalogues, portfolios, virtual magazines and more. The tool is now available for download on the official FlipBuilder website. Sam Huang, the Senior software develop engineer of FlipBuilder, made an official press statement in which he discussed the work of the company and the new Joomla extension for Flip PDF.



"Here at FlipBuilder, we are a very client oriented organization. We always work on providing products that are simple to use and extremely effective. Our Flip PDF is a renowned software for creating interactive virtual magazines that are not only realistic, but also compatible on all mobile devices. We are always working on adding new features to Flip PDF and have added a new extension for Joomla CMS," stated Sam Huang.



He further gave in-depth analysis of the new extension "The new tool makes is easy for Joomla site designers and developers to create like-like interactive magazines on their site to display an array of content. Ease to use and cost-effective, more details about this extension can be seen on our official website."



The new extension can be seen on FlipBuilder's website at http://www.flipbuilder.com/joomla-magazine-extension.html.



