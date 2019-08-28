FlipBuilder Announces New Page Flip Software with Advanced Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2019 --FlipBuilder is happy to announce its new page flip software with advanced features. The software can be used to create flipbooks that help businesses and marketers spread the word about their products and services. FlipBuilder is renowned for its cutting edge digital software solutions that various industries use to market their brands online. Since its inception, the company has been a one-stop-shop for all the tools needed to create stunning digital publications.



FlipBuilder's page flip software allows users to design digital catalogs, magazines, lookbooks, brochures and much more. The advanced software features enable them to include links, music, videos, hotspots, and other interactive features in their publications according to their advertising needs. Users can create engaging page flipping publications that deliver a great experience on any electronic device. FlipBuilder helps its clients take control of their creations and offers them publishing platforms from where they can share them with their audiences.



"With constant shifts within the digital marketing industry, it is vital that we upgrade our software to help our users stay ahead of the curve and adapt to the changing industry trends," said Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder. "We are happy to provide an all-rounded solution to their digital publishing needs. And we will continue to empower them with top-of-the-line features that suit their strategies and goals."



Using the page flip software from FlipBuilder is a great way for users to spread word about the services and products they offer. They can create flipbooks to help them strengthen their online presence and enhance their social media marketing efforts. The software gives users the freedom to use features as they please in order to personalize their projects. FlipBuilder helps brands connect with their target audiences through publications that guarantee results.



FlipBuilder offers a range of digital publishing software products for its clients. The company values flexibility, transparency, and modernity. After creating their projects, users can embed them into their websites. The new page flip software transforms PDFs into neat flipbooks with beautiful designs that look professional. The page-flipping effect offers readers comfortable navigation experiences. The software also makes working with large documents an easy task for all users.



For more information about the new page flip software, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a world leader in digital publishing software development for a wide selection of industries. The company wants to empower industries by offering them tools and best practices needed to grow their business.