FlipBuilder Announces Newest Version of Free Brochure Maker-Flip PDF

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --Over the last few years, FlipBuilder has been leading the way in helping marketers create stunning, advanced, interactive digital magazines, brochures, presentations, and more with the free brochure maker, Flip PDF. Using this, as well as the suite of FlipBuilder offerings, businesses and individuals are able to take control of projects that would have once required costly designers, publishers, and print houses.



Using the newest version of Flip PDF, version 4.3.21, individuals and businesses are able to manage design, production, and even online publishing of content through this all-in-one software. With the help of FlipBuilder's outstanding suite of tools, the ability to create and distribute marketing materials is easily managed from anywhere – now including from a mobile device.



- For those interested in the new Flip PDF version 4.3.21, upgraded features include:



- Users are now able to bookmark the mobile version of Flip PDF.



- Improved functionality of the annotation button – including enhanced zoom function in flipbook.



- Shopping cart link is now available through the mobile version, allowing for instant access to your cart from anywhere you have mobile access.



- Improved user interface, including a more intuitive navigation and button layout, throughout FlipBuilder.



Lacking design knowledge? Never published anything online? FlipBuilder is here to help. Offering customer support, including all-encompassing, easy to understand guides, new users and those that just need additional help can find everything they need to master creating and publishing their marketing materials effectively and efficiently.



For more information about FlipBuilder, Flip PDF, FlipBuilder Free Brochure Maker, or any of the FlipBuilder suite of products and services, please visit: http://www.flipbuilder.com/