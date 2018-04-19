FlipBuilder Announces the Brand-New Magazine Maker to People Around the World

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --The business people today do not believe in using done to death templates for their business. Everyone knows that in this highly competitive environment, it is time to go for something really out-of-the-box. That is why plain business cards have given way to the laminated pieces of art and even boring black and white magazines are getting a new-age look. These kinds of advancements are happening every day and though it is difficult to stay abreast this advancement, one cannot ignore the magazine maker from FlipBuilder that is the talk of the town.



Those who care for the brand value of a business also know that whatever they use should send across a strong message and create the impact in the minds of the clients. FlipBuilder's chief designer, Alan Chen says, "The use of updated and innovative software solutions helps in creating chic and eye-catchy magazine templates."



With the magazine maker, FlipBuilder has gone one-step ahead of the rest by offering a nouvelle touch and feel of a magazine. The PDF that has static pages can now get animated videos and inserts that are going to be as appealing to the readers as ever.



The users just have to drag and drop the media they wish to insert along with writing on the layout of their choice and then customize as per their wish. The magazine is ready online. The users can just share it with one click to the rest of the world or to the audience of their choice. What works for the benefit of this kind of software is that it allows the users to share data to the world with great ease.



The main prerogative of a business magazine is to have compelling content that draws the readers to satisfy their curiosity, and that is why animation and exhilarating effects are vital. Though the users or authors might not be very comfortable in coding, they can still use the best and industry-standard graphics without going over the top just by using FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

The company, FlipBuilder has gained a reputation for having a solid base in introducing the necessary software solutions that grip the business world.



For more details, visit the official website http://www.flipbuilder.com/.