FlipBuilder Announces the Release of Flip PDF Page Turning Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2018 --Imagine the capability to spin a flipbook 360 degrees with full vision, a 3D panoramic background, flip sound, and animations! FlipBuilder, the leading digital publishing solutions provider, is pleased to announce its latest innovation of professional page turning software, Flip PDF that does that and more.



Flip PDF converts PDFs into stunning e-books. It is designed to help online publishers and other users to quickly and easily convert static PDF files into elegant page turning flipbooks. Users can create remarkable 3D digital magazines, e-brochures, e-books, catalogs and e-newspapers with little or no technical skills. The full-featured page turning software then enables users to quickly output the converted content for online or offline use.



According to Sam Huang, the senior software develop engineer of FlipBuilder, the company hopes to provide clients and other users a straightforward process of creating content.



Flip PDF supports more than ten languages, is designed and built using the latest web technologies. It makes online page flip publications accessible to all modern browsers on all current devices including Smartphones and Tablets. Flip PDF runs on Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista and XP and has HTML5 support. It is available online for download at only $99.



Anyone can create stunning 3D flipping magazines and brochures on the company's page turning pdf website. Flip PDF ensures easy accessibility and readability from anywhere. It is as simple as uploading a PDF file and briefly waiting for the automatic conversion. The output can be published in online publications including websites, blogs and social media platforms. Additionally, it can be saved on USB devices, CDs, and shared via email. More features include multiple pre-designed themes and templates, Flip backgrounds, and dozens of animated scenes to decorate e-books. It also allows users to add plugins, banners, image sliders, music players, videos and more.



"I am extremely impressed with your Flip PDF software. It cannot compare to other similar products. The templates are very professional, and the customization menu is user-friendly. The folder hierarchy is well-organized. End users can navigate the pages in multiple ways. Very cool", says Dillon Robinsons, a Flip PDF online publisher.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides publishers with innovative solutions that allow them to publish their digital books online. They can use the page turning PDF to bring traffic for the online business. Flip PDF software is powerful in digital publishing and marketing.