FlipBuilder Announces the Release of Its Flip PDF Pro in Australia

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2020 --FlipBuilder is pleased to announce the official launch of its Flip PDF Pro in Australia. The company is expanding its horizons to allow more users to enjoy the benefits of Flip PDF Pro. The powerful flipbook maker comes with rich features and facets that help to create awe-inspiring flipbooks with a page edit function. Publishers, marketers, and enterprises in Australia are now able to improve their online exposure and marketing strategies using multimedia-rich and page-turning digital publications.



FlipBuilder keeps innovating to ensure it brings in new software that will revolutionize the way businesses market their products online. Its venture into the Australian market goes to show the company's efforts to help enterprises prosper. E-publications created by Flip PDF Pro can display seamlessly on desktops, Android devices, iPhones, and iPads. They are created in HTML5 format and embellished with beautiful pre-designed templates, backgrounds, and themes. To make their publications more interactive, users can add multimedia elements such as images, YouTube videos, hyperlinks, music, Flash, hotspots, and much more.



"Our Flip PDF Pro offers Australian users the flexibility to promote their businesses through branding," said Alan Chen, Designer of FlipBuilder. "They can include their website icons or brand logos and build brand awareness. Using our Upload online service, they can upload and manage their publications directly from our server. And our shopping cart allows them to sell their e-books on different websites such as eBay, Craigslist, Google Base, MySpace, and their own websites as well. We have multiple automated PayPal payment options to ensure smooth transactions at all times."



Flip PDF Pro has an intuitive drag and drop interface that helps to design incredible flipbooks quickly. It is easy for users to engage their audiences by creating animated publications with interactive features. When embedded on websites, the catalogs, brochures, magazines, and other publications created with Flip PDF Pro can generate more leads and traffic for Australian website owners and entrepreneurs. They can make their e-commerce stores known to the world and enable more people to explore and discover their products quickly.



FlipBuilder has launched the latest Flip PDF Pro software in Australia to give users an upscale experience while designing and publishing their flipbooks. The free dynamic scenes make publications appear more elegant and lively, helping to attract more people and compel them to take action. The best thing about Flip PDF Pro is that it is designed with a multilingual interface support system that enables users to customize their publications in a language their customers understand. It'll be easy for Australian entrepreneurs to target their audiences and win them over in their own language.



For more information, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides different software products to help users design digital publications for product and service marketing. The company keeps up with new trends to ensure its clients have the best products that will help them excel in their ventures.