FlipBuilder Announces the Release of Its Photo Book Software for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2018 --Creating a photo book for Mac might be a bit difficult for non – tech savvy users. In order to bridge this gap, FlipBuilder has released Flip PDF for Mac, which is photo book software for Mac. One of the special features of the software is that it can run on any client, which uses Mac OS. So, if users want to create a photo book from a desktop computer, then they can definitely do so as long as Mac OS is installed in it.



Other benefit of this photo book software for Mac includes the simple and easy to use interface. With the help of easy to drag and drop feature that this software supports, even non – technical person would be able to create dynamic content. The software allows users to not only import a PDF file but also transform it to a photo book. With the help of Flip PDF for Mac, users can now customize the background and add any type pictures they want. They can also publish it in required formats and share it to friends and colleagues through popular channels.



This photo book software for Mac was created to help Mac users create dynamic content. According to Winston Zheng, the CEO of FlipBuilder, Flip PDF for Mac was built to help the creative professionals in creating dynamic content. Zheng said, "Flip PDF for Mac would provide users the opportunity to create responsive photo books with original page flipping effect."



Presently Flip PDF for Mac has two versions – Flip PDF for Mac and Flip PDF Pro for Mac. Users can choose any one of them based on their requirements. The normal photo book software for Mac costs $99, while the Pro version costs $299. The normal version is suitable for individual professionals. On the other hand, institutions can use the Pro version.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder was created with an idea to provide creative professionals a platform to create amazing online content. Compared to the traditional design methods, online platforms offer better flexibility and tools to create content. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.