FlipBuilder Annual Report for 2016: Interactive eBook Creator Developed Fast

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2017 --Recently, Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, hold a significant meeting about the development of the interactive eBook creator –Flip PDF and its series. He said that in the past year, the company sales increase 30%. For the 2017 plan, it is necessary to keep this software and develop something new to meet the trends.



In this meeting, Winston Zhang stated that we are transforming from the pure software provider to online service provider, which is in favor of gaining the loyal users and growing with them to creating the increasing value. In the 2017, FlipBuilder will still put the emphasis on the stature product—Flip PDF development while grasp the new chances to make new product. For the direction of the product, FlipBuilder will firstly take the online services method in to consideration.



Thanks for the marketing team led by Jason Chen, FlipBuilder improved its brand awareness and gained its influences. In the marketing, FlipBuilder has set up its unique marketing strategies and methods. "We will continue to develop the effective marketing methods, and strengthen the training of marketers to build the strong team work." Jason said in the meeting.



For the software developing, as there are a large number of Flip PDF users, FlipBuilder will think highly of users' feedbacks and advices. It will improve the efficiency of software bugs fixing and problem solving. In recently upgrades, it will simplify the desktop version interface and make it more concise. It will lead the users to easily find what they want and design the HTML5 interactive eBook.



As now the digital content is hot, there are many interactive eBook creators and marketing booklet makers in the website. FlipBuilder will take the fashion elements into consideration and make it for powerful. And for users to know the features better, FlipBuilder professional designers will publish a series of new demos to help users know more about its software.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder, the giant software developer, is the best helper for the digital publishers to gain the online publishing solutions. It not only provides the eBook creator for users to convert PDF to flipping books, but also is used as the marketing booklet maker which can help the publishers to share the content all over the world.