FlipBuilder - Best Flip Book Maker for Mac Brings Innovation in Digital Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --FlipBuilder has announced the release of their latest & best flip book maker for Mac. The software will be a revolution in the world of digital publications as it will make the work easier for millions of individuals and thousands of publishers around the world. The company is known for its innovative approach in digital publishing industry and with this remarkable software, FlipBuilder has once again demonstrated its potential in transforming the world of online digital publications.



"We have introduced this new platform for digital publishing by which users will be able to convert their simple PDF documents into stylish flip books." Said Alan Chen, the designer of FlipBuilder. "The features that we have presented in this software are not only state of the art but also a translation of cutting edge technology that can be used by any one at any given time." Alan added while talking about the software.



The process of creating a flip book for Mac is simple and easy. In order to create a dynamic flipbook Mac, users simply need to import the PDF document, add and configure the features they desire and simply convert it for flipbook. The software is recommended and ideal for the users of all the age groups having any kind of computer skills whatsoever. It does not involve complex programming or editing procedures like most editing and publishing platform and this feature makes it the best flip book maker for Mac.



Features of this great new software are several and beneficial. In addition to adding the page flipping effect to any document, users can also publish their creation both online as well as offline. Moreover, they can also brand their logo, add videos and share their publication online on social media. The software is mobile friendly and content can be easily password protected. Furthermore, cloud feature is also available along with its SEO friendly compatibility.



