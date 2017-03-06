FlipBuilder Booklet Creator for Mac--Flip PDF, Create a Booklet from PDF

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2017 --Flip PDF software from FlipBuilder, the new designed software to convert ordinary PDF files to flip booklets, is now available for Mac users. This booklet creator for Mac enables Mac users to create mobile friendly eye catching eBooks, such like brochure or magazines from ordinary PDF files. It's well designed with amazing page flipping effect for more creativity, and within minutes, unique and impressive publications are created, using hundreds of templates and themes integrated on the Mac version program. Besides that, in any mode to publish page flipping booklets, online or offline, the output modes (html, app) are selectable to reach interested flip book readers anywhere.



Flip PDF for Mac is handsomely built with google analytics tracking, that enables knowing number of visitors, where they are from, amount of time spent reading published flipbook, and enable google analytics and inserting GA ID to online flipbooks. The software enables building brand awareness, by adding company logo, or website icon, that will allow readers see and recognize publication they are used to.



Publication designed with Flip PDF for Mac, are easily published using no website, FTP or any other tool for uploading. Account can be created on FlipBuilder Online Publishing center for uploading, managing and sharing with others on email and social media platforms. With annotation feature, readers can make or add personal text notes, highlight pages in their computer, or delete comments any time. Publications can be customized using the Flip PDF for Mac by creating tool bar icons, set tittles, logos, cover design and backgrounds. Audio recording can be added to page with synchronized text to pages, to enhance presentations for meetings, story books for kids, and language books for learning etc.



Flip PDF for Mac also can be used to create the page flip catalogs. It will be as the powerful catalog software for all walks of life, such as jewelry catalog creator. Just feel free to download and have a try, Mac users!



About FlipBuilder

In the years of developing, FlipBuilder has become the leading digital publishing software for all kinds business. It has taken Mac users into the consideration and provides the powerful booklet creator for Mac to help those who are the Mac favors.