FlipBuilder Brings Everyone an Opportunity to Convert PDF to Flipbook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --FlipBuilder is a world renowned digital publishing platform that provides the best solution for the conversion of PDF to flipbook. FlipBuilder's Flip PDF Professional has further reiterated the company's dedication to creating an easy yet effective solution to businesses, marketers and other such publishers of flipbooks.



The effectiveness of flipbook particularly in reaching millions of people and more especially as a tool of capturing and relaying messages have ensured its increasing popularity and acceptance. However, due to the relative difficulty in creating stunning flipbooks, particularly due to its complexity that requires time and knowledge; several people have not been able to take advantage of the concept. This is where the likes of FlipBuilder and the Flip PDF Professional software are making a difference.



FlipBuilder focuses on simplicity in use and power in function, from the point of design to delivery, with the Flip PDF Professional providing anyone and everyone across the globe with a platform to convert their dull PDF file into a life-like flipbook.



Some of the amazing features of the software program that have endeared it to thousands of digital publishers across the globe include the production of search engine friendly content, ability to add rich media and animation such as video, audio, Flash, and photo gallery, as well as more than 100 pre-designed templates and themes that allow publisher to create customized publication for specific industry.



The software program designed for the easy and effective conversion of PDF to flipbook does not only ensure that publishers reach their target audience, but actually makes it easy, more affordable and effective for them to achieve their goals.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is established with the goal to provide an innovative digital platform for professional digital publishers who can easily convert their static PDF files into stunning and intuitive flipbooks.



For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com.