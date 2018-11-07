FlipBuilder Comes Up with Brochure Design Software for Brochure Designers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2018 --Working for the benefit of brochure designers for many years, FlipBuilder has once again come up with a product that will benefit them a lot. Flip PDF Professional which is brochure design software will allow users to design brochures with ease.



With Flip PDF Professional, users can create inspiring page-turning brochures to display smoothly on the desktop, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Equipped with hundreds of stunning pre-designed templates, users can customize their brochures by adding media such as audio, images, hyperlinks, videos, etc.



Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder mentioned that the Flip PDF Professional will help the end users to showcase their designing skills in the best way possible. He further showed his gratitude to the avid users of all the FlipBuilder products by saying "FlipBuilder has always worked hard to meet all the requirements of their end users by delivering quality products. Competitive marketing requirements have inspired the company to deliver high-quality publishing solutions where users can publish brochures as per their desired design, layout, format and content".



Highlighting Features in Flip PDF Professional



- Support 11 languages.

- Provide support to the conversion of PDF files to Flash/HTML page-flipping brochures.

- Choose hard cover for the brochure.

- Support different operating systems such as Mac and Windows.

- Integrate the brochure with Google Analytics.

- Import hyperlinks of the targeted PDF, including page link, web link, and email link.

- Publish the brochure online or offline.



This brochure design software can be of great help to people interested in creating stunning brochures from static PDF files. They can go to its website to download it and get a free trial.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a professional and innovative digital publishing platform that offers high-quality digital publishing solutions. FlipBuilder serves multiple clients from various industries with its dedication in developing the best software for converting ordinary PDF files into interactive flipbooks.