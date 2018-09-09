FlipBuilder Comes Up with the Best eBook Creating Software for Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2018 --Flip PDF is an amazing way to make an eBook. The biggest advantage of this eBook creating software is that the eBook created by it will behave like a real paper book. Users get the same level of comfort in reading eBooks that are created with this amazing software as they get it in a real paper book. That is the reason why most eBook making companies prefer to use it.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, said, "A great idea to make an eBook is by using an excellent eBook making software and now you can accomplish the task of creating an eBook with the best software - Flip PDF."



The best thing about this eBook creating software is that it is very easy to operate and no tech savvy person is required to make an eBook with this software. It does not need any programming knowledge to work with it and it allows to work in both online and offline mode. It has an easy-to-use interface, which helps users make the eBook easily and quickly even in less than 10 minutes. All that users need to do is that they just require importing the PDF and choosing the pre-designed template and the eBook will be created automatically without the requirement of any coding.



Another significant feature of this eBook creating software is that the content that is created with it can be published on a web page, can be sent through the email, can be burnt on CD or DVD, or can be stored on pen drives as well as any other kinds of the flash drive. This software is compatible with all version of Windows operating system such as it can run on Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 98, etc. Apart from that, all the eBooks that are made with this software will run on all types of mobile device such as iPad, iPhone and Android mobile.



Thus, users who need to create an eBook should try this eBook creating software for getting excellent experience.



