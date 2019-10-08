FlipBuilder Develops a Flipbook APP for eLearning

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2019 --FlipBuilder, a global publishing software developer, has acquired a new milestone by developing a flipbook app for eLearning. FlipBuilder is renowned for its innovative software development products and the ability to produce cutting edge software for its clients. The company's recent development of a flipbook app for eLearning is a whole new venture that is going to transform the way educators conduct online tutoring.



The flipbook app from FlipBuilder is the ideal tool that educators can use to design stunning flipbooks that students will love. Its advanced features and functionalities help to make the flipbooks more engaging, interactive, and fun to read. Learners are furnished with rich content integrated with multimedia and other features that help to understand concepts better. They will browse through the flipbook content with ease, just like in real-time.



"Our proactive technical team has worked tirelessly to develop a customized app that enables educators and learners to share information online," said Alice Lee, Marketer of FlipBuilder. "Through client feedback, we were able to identify the need for an eLearning app that would make their work easy and fruitful. It is our clients' support and collaboration that helps us deliver projects according to their requirements."



The technical team at FlipBuilder leverages their technology experience to develop a flipbook app that resonates with the needs of their clients. It is their clients' demand for convenience that led the team to create an app that will help them stay competitive. Using the flipbook app is one way of improving service delivery for educators. Learners can easily access the flipbooks created by this app from their mobile and other electronic devices, making it easy for them to interact and engage their tutors.



