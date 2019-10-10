FlipBuilder Develops a Lookbook Creator for Producing Fashion Lookbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2019 --FlipBuilder, a leading provider of digital publishing software, recently announced the launch of its lookbook creator. Users have access to guides on how to use the software to create fashion lookbooks. They can access the FAQ page and create a ticket for customer support.



Flip PDF is a lookbook creator developed by FlipBuilder. It is used by many publishers to make their lookbooks more interactive. They make use of the media features that are present in the software to achieve that. Images, audio, videos, and links are all media features that are used for the purpose already mentioned. Publishers of fashion lookbooks find it particularly useful to include photos and videos especially. That has the ability to increase the number of sales as people use the lookbook to introduce ideas, products, model's work, and fashion line.



Newbie publishers can comfortably use Flip PDF because it comes with different themes and templates. Using those pre-designed templates means that users do not have to design or create the lookbooks from scratch. Publishers who have no knowledge of coding can use Flip PDF because they can drag and drop the elements when using the software. Many publishers design amazing lookbooks with the drag and drop feature alone while others improve their designs further by including little codes while designing.



"We have also integrated Google Analytics with the lookbook creator so as to ensure our users can monitor the performance of the lookbooks put out for sale. With the feature, the online traffic to the lookbook landing page is accessible," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. Publishing the designed lookbooks is easy with Flip PDF, especially as it is integrated with e-commerce platforms.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a popular software development company that focuses on providing individuals and businesses software for digital publishing work. The company lays emphasis on simplicity and affordability. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/