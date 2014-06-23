FlipBuilder Donates a Child Story Flip Book Maker to the Kids Club

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2014 --Popular digital publishing platform, FlipBuilder had donated company’s latest invention, Flip PDF Professional software to the 2014 Rhode Island kids Writers Contest. The company donated the software that can be used as a cool child story book maker, so that the Kids Club can convert their artwork into an amazing flip magazine. The purpose of the annual national contest is to promote reading, imaginative writing and illustration among children in Kindergarten through third grade.



More than 70 young kids in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts participated in the events and submitted their stories with a healthy living theme. To combine kid’s imagination with technology, FlipBuilder donated the Flip PDF Professional to the event, so that the club can convert the winning works into wonderful flipbooks and present kids’ stories better. You can see some artwork of winners’ here- http://www.ripbs.org/kidswrite/winners, and understand what difference FlipBuilder brought to the event.



“We are thrilled with the response. Kids really enjoyed our flipbook maker software, Flip PDF Professional and showed off their creativity very well with it. We always appreciate such events, because it helps kids to learn new technology, which is imperative these days. FlipBuilder will definitely make its contribution to such events in future as well”, said FlipBuilder Official.



Flip PDF Professional software is a feature-rich flipbook maker with page edit and sound function. The user can create fascinating flipbooks that run smoothly on iPad, iPhone, and Android-based devices. Additionally, it offers hundreds of pre-designed templates, and a user can fully customize his brochure, catalog or any other marketing material with interactive multimedia effects and sound. This software costs $299 and available for download at the FlipBuilder site.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a reputed and one-of-its-kind digital publishing platform. The company provides user-friendly, innovative and cost-effective software solutions to enable users to convert static PDF files into amazing flipbook online. The user will get a series of software solutions, which are perfect for publishing eBook, distributing online magazine, and creating business brochure or any other type of multi-pages document by following simple steps. To learn more about FlipBuilder, and its creation, Flip PDF Professional, please visit- http://www.flipbuilder.com/.