FlipBuilder Electronic Publishing Program Provides Stellar Tools for Designing and Publishing Digital Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2015 --With the use of digital content and e-publishing on the rise, the need for clever electronic designing and publishing tool also increases. Flip PDF from FlipBuilder is said to be one such software that provides people with an array of classified tools that work seamlessly. Alan Chen, the designer of FlipBuilder, states that the software was designed to be easy yet seamlessly efficient.



Flip PDF is one of the very few types of software on the market that helps developers in creating interactive content without the help of coding. By eliminating coding from the roots, it makes the process fairly simple and less time consuming..



Available for both Mac and Windows, Flip PDF can be used for interactive eBooks and custom designed PDFs. Alan Chen spoke about the tool in an official statement "Here at FlipBuilder' software, the main motive behind all the creative process is to get rid of everything that's complicated or time consuming. We don't just want the products created with our software to be stunning but we want the software itself to be swift and provide an amazing user experience."



He further gave in-depth details of the FlipBuilder electronic publishing tool "With this tool, users can create interactive eBooks or design interactive PDF documents with realistic page flipping animations. Custom designs can be simply dragged and dropped onto an incomplete document and the content created can be viewed on all mobile devices. Furthermore, all of this can be done without the need of coding."



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform which offers the best solutions for digital marketer to convert static PDF files into wonderful flipping publications. It provides everything you need from design to delivery.



For more, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/