FlipBuilder Empowers Businesses to Create Flippable Brochure Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2022 --FlipBuilder has developed a tool that helps businesses create flippable brochures online. The new software is intuitive enough for beginners to grasp without any complexity. It enables them to design captivating HTML5 e-brochures accessible on any device and browser. FlipBuilder offers the simplest way to make projects more appealing and insightful. With the batch conversion feature, users can make as many publications as they need and store them on the digital bookcase for ease of sharing.



Turning PDF into a digital brochure in Flip PDF Plus Pro instantly adds a table of contents. This is helpful, especially to shoppers looking for specific products or information. They can browse through their flippable brochure online and find what they need quickly. The table of contents lets them know where to find specific product details without flipping through the entire brochure. It provides an excellent user experience, which encourages them to check more products within a short time.



"At FlipBuilder, we have rounded up the best features to enable you to craft the best flippable brochures online," says Lynn Tang, the customer service head of FlipBuilder. "The voice assistant, for instance, will help you add audio to all the pages in your e-brochure with integrated, synchronized scrolling text. This is an excellent feature for your audience to understand products better through presentations or demos. Audio brochures will make them understand what each item is about and how they work. We also let you import music or environmental audio to make talking brochures and provide a more immersive user experience."



The multimedia and animation editor at Flip PDF Plus Pro makes creating flippable brochures online easy. It lets users add Vimeo and YouTube videos to each page to boost reader retention. They can add online video files, YouTube, or Vimeo IDs or include local videos to improve the brochures' visual appeal and make them more appealing to the audience. This provides more information about the business. It also helps people make informed decisions about the brand and its products.



For more information about how to create flippable brochure online, head over to FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a Hong Kong-based proficient digital publishing software developer that helps publishers, marketers, and businesses flourish online. It provides innovative software to use in creating highly responsive publications for marketing.