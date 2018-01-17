FlipBuilder Enables PDF to Joomla Magazine Extension for Website Optimization

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2018 --FlipBuilder's robust-mid market software to convert static PDF into an online flipbook, today announced the release of its joomla magazine extension maker-- Flip PDF Professional. This maker enables website owners to easily create a stunning and interactive flipping magazine plugin for any Joomla website. This allows converting any PDF to a flip-style interactive magazine without the need to code.



"We are very pleased to provide our end-user that tool to convert PDF pages into a book-like magazine extension to help optimize the website layout and make it more interactive to readers; thus, benefitting from more reader engagement to their websites", said Sam Huang, senior software development engineer of FlipBuilder.



The extension is useful for websites publishing books, online magazines, brochure distribution, newspaper, interactive books, product catalogs etc.



Here are the best features of the Flip PDF Professional:



- Convert any PDF to a flipping magazine; therefore offer a more comfortable reading experience.



- Customizable. Add rich content with the help of the included page editor. Anyone can add videos, slider, or even apply the animation effect to inserted objects without the need to code.



- Tablet and mobile device optimized. All content can be read to any device smoothly.



- Add customized bookmarks to help readers scan quickly through pages with ease.



- Can add e-commerce functions so readers can shop directly through the page.



- Built-in social sharing feature to Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites.



- Switch from English to any other language through the included interface language setting.



- Lifetime license. Pay only once and convert PDFs to flipping magazine without limitations.



Converting is simple. Simply import the PDF, customize according to its needs and features through the various settings included in the extension and convert. Joomla websites needing a boost in reader engagement or simply to add eye-candy to their websites can greatly benefit from installing this Joomla extension.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a professional PDF flipbook software developer offering solutions to convert static PDF, to interactive online flipbook. The development team focuses on making software easy to use, yet feature-rich. FlipBuider provides website owners the necessary tools and processes to help drive sales, increase productivity and improve the overall customer service and satisfaction.