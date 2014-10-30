FlipBuilder Enhanced Its Professional Page Turn Software with New Capabilities

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --FlipBuilder, a well known company helping millions across the globe get attractive flipbooks from PDF files, announced the launch of the latest version of their flagship page turn software - Flip PDF Professional. The updated version has a range of new as well as improved features allowing customers to create flipbooks containing some eye catchy designs and features with ease. The inspirational page turning books are displayed smoothly on all Android devices, iPad, iPhone and desktops among others.



The software also allows users to add images, hyperlink, YouTube videos and more to the flip books to make them more entertaining and engaging. Users do not need any prior coding expertise to work on the software.



Speaking to the media, a spokesperson of the company said, “We are very excited on announcing the launch of Flip PDF Professional’s latest version for customers across the globe. We have introduced new features to enhance the effectiveness of this software. We have provided many eye-catching pre-designed templates as well. These along with the new features would assist customers in customizing their brochures, catalogue and other documents according to their needs and preferences along with the interactive effects. We are providing all the services at affordable prices so that everyone can take the advantage.” He further added, “We are highly thankful to our customers for their great response. We would definitely introduce some more effective and interesting software in the near future for our valuable customers.”



The company is providing several more page turn tools at affordable prices such as Flip PDF, Flip PDF for Mac, flip shopping catalogue, Flip PDF Pro, Flip PDF Corporation Edition, and many more. The company is allowing customers to buy the product directly from the website. Samples made using the software are also present on the website so that customers can make an informed decision.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a Hong Kong based company providing effective solutions to convert the PDF files into wonderful flipbooks.



Visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/ for more information.